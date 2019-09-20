FLORENCE — The Tennessee Valley Strummers will perform their dulcimer music today from 2-4 p.m. in the gallery of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Center.
The dulcimer group plays monthly and their music features a tablature system based on fret numbers.
The four-stringed dulcimer was developed in the 1700's in the southern Appalachian Mountains.
The event is free to the public and is hosted by Florence/Lauderdale Tourism & Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.
