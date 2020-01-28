The fourth annual Alabama State Parks Eagle Awards will be presented on Saturday at the lodge at Lake Guntersville State Park.
“The Eagle Awards recognize the most outstanding contributors to our State Parks system,” said Greg Lein, director of the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “It means a lot to all of us in the system to recognize the people and organizations that have done so much to help us be successful. They give of their time and their talents and our parks couldn’t thrive as they have without them.”
The awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. as part of Lake Guntersville’s Eagle Awareness Weekend program.
