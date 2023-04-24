By Chelsea Retherford
Alabama Blues Hall of Famer Earl “Guitar” Williams said his musical career began from humble beginnings, but like most aspiring musicians, his young influences had a great impact on the performer he would become.
Born in Bessemer to a family of nine children, Williams had an ear for music from a young age.
He found ways to support his interest despite his family not having money to purchase instruments.
When he discovered Bo Diddley, an American singer famous for fashioning his own guitar from a cigar box, Williams mimicked the craftsmanship and made his first guitar out of a cigar box, a broomstick and fishing line.
“I’d play ‘Stand by Me.’ That was my song,” he said.
“When it comes down to guitar, and music in general, I didn’t start out listening to blues. That came later. I was really into R&B. I liked to listen to The Beach Boys — you know the song ‘Good Vibrations’ — Ricky Nelson and Elvis. Moving songs. Anything that would get you up and dancing.”
Williams was introduced to many of his favorite artists by frequenting Gip’s Juke Joint, owned by Henry “Gip” Gibson.
“As a kid, Mr. Gip told me I was going to be a blues man,” Williams said. “Everyone would go down and pick on Saturday nights. I’d even go during the week.”
While he learned the tricks of the trade from older players he met at the local hangout, Williams searched for other creative ways to fund his musical pursuits.
He began cutting hair and shoe-shining to earn cash to purchase his first real guitar.
“I was cutting hair on my mother’s front porch. I would charge 25 and 50 cents per haircut, and for the ladies, I would charge $1,” he said. “I saved up; $13 was a lot of money in the ‘60s. I bought an acoustic guitar.”
He remembers staring into the window at a Salvation Army, where he eventually purchased his first electric guitar.
“When I came to look in the window, the cover was like a mirror. I would look at myself in that mirror and tell myself that guitar was made for me,” he said with a laugh.
Williams was 13 years old when he got his first start with the four-member band known as The Corruptors.
“The Jackson Five had just come out, and it made it cool for kids to go play in these places, but we still needed a manager. You couldn’t get into clubs at that age without a manager,” he said. “We played together for a while, but some of the older guys quit and we sort of scattered. Then I ran into this guy, Curtis File.”
Williams said it was File who taught him the 1-4-5 Blues Chord Progression, which opened new doors for him as a young musician.
Knowing the right chords, he said he could start to play some of the songs he’d hear on the radio.
“My old man told me, if you can’t play B.B. King, you might as well put it down. I refused to put it down,” he said. “If I liked it, I could learn it. I could play all these songs, and it got much easier as I learned to play the correct chords.”
After graduating high school, Williams moved to Detroit, where he got several chances to play with Eddie Kendricks of The Temptations.
Eventually, Williams returned to Birmingham to work at U.S. Steel.
While he initially got the job to support his music, he ended up staying on for the pay, but continued pursuing his passion on the side.
“I worked there, and I could buy whichever guitar I wanted,” he said. “I bought a guitar like Carlos Santana. You could hear me clean and rich with that real guitar. The Les Paul guitar was the birth of me.”
He continued balancing his work with music, playing alongside other established musicians like jazz legend Cleveland Eaton and blues sensation Benny Latimore.
When Williams left his job with U.S. Steel, he went back to cosmetology school and opened the hair studio he continues to operate in Birmingham.
He said conversations he has with clients at the salon often inspire his songwriting.
Williams is currently working on two new tracks — “Senses” and “Back Door Man,” which each blend his favorite music styles in different ways.
He said he often reaches back to his rock’n’roll and rhythm and blues roots when composing something new.
“I like to mix it all up, and I’ve found people appreciate that when I do my shows. Many people want to hear something a little different,” he said.
He said audiences at the Salt and Pepper Roots Music Celebration will get to sample some of his latest work as he opens for blues rock singer Tinsley Ellis later this week.
“I thank God for putting me in this lane where I need to be,” Williams said. “I’m still in this business, and I’m learning to depend more on myself. I’m grateful to have the opportunities I’ve had in being this creative person.”
