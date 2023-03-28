MUSCLE SHOALS — An easement across property owned by the Shoals Economic Development Authority would provide alternative access to the Cherokee Industrial Landfill.
The new access could possibly solve the issue of mud and debris on Cane Creek Road, which is used by boaters and anglers to get to the Cane Creek Boat Ramp, officials said.
Boaters using Cane Creek Road to access the ramp have complained about mud on the road caused by trucks leaving the landfill during inclement weather. The landfill entrance is on Cane Creek Road.
The complaints to Colbert County commissioners often come from boaters and anglers whose boats and vehicles become muddy when passing by the landfill.
The Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority has discussed asking SEDA for an easement that will allow an alternate landfill entrance to be built.
John Simmons of Southeastern Environmental Engineering said there is a 250-foot strip of land between Garner Lane and the landfill property boundary which is owned by SEDA.
Simmons said trucks going to the landfill must take U.S. Highway 72 to Haley Drive, the main entrance to the Barton Riverfront Industrial Park. From there, they take Garner Lane south around the railcar plant, then back north to Cane Creek Road to enter the landfill.
If the alternate road is constructed, drivers would go a few hundred feet past the intersection to the new entrance, Simmons said.
Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley, one of the three members of the Tri-Cities authority, said members discussed the easement during their Feb. 17 meeting.
"I believe they're amenable to providing this easement," Stanley said.
SEDA Executive Director Kevin Jackson said there hasn't been any formal discussions about an easement across the property.
"We have a project that has some of that property under option," Jackson said. "We're looking at solutions with them."
He said there have been some informal discussions with individual board members, but nothing formal at this time.
The Tri-Cities Solid Waste Disposal Authority is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with CWI Enterprises, and the landfill is prohibited from accepting waste by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
The Tri-Cities Solid Waste Authority owns the facility, but leases it to CWI to operate. The authority filed suit in Colbert County Circuit Court attempting to oust CWI as the operator of the facility.
Just hours before a Colbert County circuit judge was scheduled to hear arguments in an emergency hearing, CWI filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Atlanta, Georgia, where CWI is headquartered.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said there "absolutely is a mud problem" around the landfill, and it will continue to be a problem regardless of who is operating the facility.
"We got to come up with some way to keep mud off the road," Robison said.
Simmons said a new road could be cut across the easement and onto landfill property. He said the road would most likely be composed of crushed stone, which can be easily replaced.
Robison said the stone could help remove mud from the trucks, but it would have to be continually replaced.
"If you don't keep the rock clean on the easement, you'll just put mud down on Garner Lane," he said. "Getting the easement is only the first step."
