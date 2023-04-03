April 2
• Hampton Heights Baptist Church’s Community Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. at the big pavilion at Spring Park in Tuscumbia.
• Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have a hot dog lunch after morning worship and then an egg hunt at 1 p.m. for children up to age 12.
• Tuscumbia First Methodist Church will have a community glow egg hunt at 6 p.m. for children up to fifth grade. Illusionist David Laflin will have a show in the Family Life Center followed by the egg hunt as it gets dark.
April 3
• A community egg hunt will be held at 5:30 p.m. on the turf field at the University of North Alabama. There will be at least 3,000 eggs, a bouncy house, games and music.
April 8
• Florence-Decatur AME Church Ministerial Alliance will host an Easter Egg Hunt most of the day. Entry is free from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Veterans Park in Florence at Shelter 4 & 5 on Don Michael Drive. Lunch will be from noon until 3 p.m. There will be food, music, games and the egg hunt.
• Woodmont Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg hunt at Shoals Christian School at 10 a.m. The event features several hunts by age divisions—toddlers, three and four-year-olds, kindergartners, first and second graders and for children in third through sixth grade. The event will also include games, inflatables and hotdogs.
• Joe Wheeler State Park will have its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. at the day use area. here will be three roped off areas for the Easter Egg Hunt: ages 0-3 will hunt for eggs in the grass area across from Pavilion #1; ages 4-7 will hunt for eggs in the playground/soccer field area ; and ages 8-12 will hunt for eggs near Pavilion #3 and the big hillside. Entrance fees are $5 adults and children over 12, $2 children 6-11 and seniors (62 and older). Veterans enter free.
• Launch Point Church of Tuscumbia will have an Easter Egg Hunt beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
• Town of St. Florian’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Park. There will be free food and snacks.
• Lee Heights Baptist Church in Florence will host a Community Easter Egg Hunt from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register at leeheights.org/easteregghunt for a chance to win a special door prize.
• Waterloo Community Easter Egg hunt at noon on the Trail of Tears Field.
• SantaLand will have a drive-through easter candy and egg giveaway with photos with the Easter Bunny from noon to 3 p.m. Event is free, but donations accepted and will be used to purchase Easter baskets for needy children.
• Community Easter Egg hunt presented by Crossroads Community Outreach will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Lewis Field in west Florence. There will be fun activities, food and prizes.
• Crossroads Annual Easter Fun Day is happening at Lewis Field, 1105 Beale St. in Florence, from 2 to 5 p.m. The event features an egg hunt, food and prizes.
• First Baptist Church of Rogersville will host Easter in the Park at 4 p.m. in the Rogersville Recreation Park. There will be food, crafts, games, prizes and an egg hunt.
April 9
• Greenhill United Pentecostal Church (291 Haygood Circle, Killen) will hold an egg hunt immediately following its 10 a.m. service for children ages 1 to 12.
