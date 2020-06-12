MUSCLE SHOALS — There's a lot of change coming for Easterseals Northwest Alabama, and it begins at the top with the retirement of longtime administrator Danny Prince.
Jerry Groce has been named the new leader of the agency.
With the changing of the guard also comes the program's move into its new building at 1615 Trojan Drive. The new building, which is located directly behind its current facility, will be shared with the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services.
Completion and move-in are scheduled for the end of this month.
Groce took over the post after retiring from the Department of Human Resources after 41 years, the past four of which he was the regional manager for Alabama's northern counties.
"This position was a pretty good fit for me as I'd worked on the Easterseals Advisory Board for a number of years, but I also came to the realization that they deal with much the same type population we did at DHR," Groce said.
"I trusted that God would open something up, and this position gives me the opportunity to continue giving back. I've been so very blessed, and I continue to be inspired here by so many people dealing with disabilities but they're still trying, still making gains."
The Easterseals program provides speech and physical therapy for children as well as adults.
"People traditionally think of children with the mention of Easterseals, but our vocational rehabilitation is one of our biggest operations with our industrial workshop that employs people with disabilities," Groce said. "It gives the disabled an opportunity to do meaningful work when they couldn't otherwise work in a traditional workplace environment."
Groce said he sees his biggest role as making people more aware of the services they offer.
"People who aren't in need of these services might not know they're available, but I want to change that and educate the whole community on what we do."
Prince, who's retirement is effective June 26, is bringing a 25-year career with Easterseals to a close, the last 19 as administrator.
"I really felt like it was time for new leadership and vision," he said. "Jerry and I go way back, and I know he'll be great in this position."
Prince said the hardest part of retiring is missing out on the relationships formed with clients.
"Those relationships are strong, and I'll miss this aspect of it tremendously," he said. "It's going to be a challenge stepping away, but Jerry says he has me on speed dial."
