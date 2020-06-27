MUSCLE SHOALS — The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center Northwest Alabama has officially moved to its new location at 1615 Trojan Drive, directly behind its former Avalon Avenue facility.
The new building houses Easterseals speech therapy, vocational services and adult vocational rehabilitation offices of the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, as well as Robin Irwin physical and occupational therapy services.
The Easterseals Work Center has a new location as well, now at 2827 Avalon Avenue in the Muscle Shoals industrial park.
There's also been a change in leadership with the retirement of the organization's administrator of 19 years, Danny Prince.
The new director is Jerry Groce, the former regional manager of DHR County Directors in North Alabama.
For more than 50 years, Easterseals in its Muscle Shoals location has helped children and adults with disabilities from throughout Northwest Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.