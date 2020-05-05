FLORENCE — North Alabama Medical Center is taking steps toward resuming elective and non-emergency surgeries and procedures, hospital officials said Monday.
Hospital officials had postponed the procedures due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, they said.
The medical center has been following local, state and federal guidance and also delayed the work in order to preserve resources such as personal protective equipment in the event of a surge of the virus.
"Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community's health needs," said Russell Pigg, chief executive officer of North Alabama Medical Center. "As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees."
Pigg said they will assess a checklist and evaluate risks before making decisions on which procedures can be performed.
That includes passing COVID-19 screenings, and having surgical patients practice safer at home measures for a week before the procedure. Their temperature will be checked twice a day during that time, and they will report any temperature in excess of 100 degrees.
Initially, the hospital's focus will be on patients who have time-sensitive health needs in consultation with the attending physician or prodeduralist, he said.
Patients who have had a procedure postponed will be contracted by their provider to discuss rescheduling.
Anyone who enters the hospital will be screened and masked.
In addition, anyone who encounters a medical emergency should call 911, or go directly to the Emergency Room, hospital officials said. If possible, tell the dispatcher if the emergency involves symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.