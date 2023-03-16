FLORENCE — The first evidence of a project to construct a downtown parking deck is visible these days in the form of electricity departments relocating primary lines.
The city also has two contracts with Garnet Electric Co. totaling a little over $91,000 for portions of relocation work in the alleyway as part of the project.
Electricity Department Manager Mary McDuffa said her department is handling the city-owned portions of the project, but Garnet will do the portions that are owned by businesses impacted by the relocation.
The city owns the underground lines that connect to the transformers and overhead lines to the weatherhead, she said.
The rest are privately owned, but the city council last month voted to pay for that work since this is a city project.
"We can't expect customers to pay for that when it's something for our own use," McDuffa said.
The approximately $12.65 million parking deck will be built at an existing city-owned parking lot at the intersection of Tombigbee and Pine streets. Once work begins, it likely will take approximately one year.
The Garnet Electric Co. projects include $42,125 to relocate lines in the alleyway at 203 and 205 N. Court St., and $49,575 for relocation of lines at 221 N. Court St. and 103 and 105 West Tombigbee St., according to the contracts.
Both projects call for work to be completed within 40 working days from its onset, which McDuffa said could be delayed due to supply shortages that many companies nationwide are experiencing.
Plans call for the six-level parking deck to have 273 spaces for automobiles and 23 for bicycles or motor bikes.
It is part of an overall plan that includes building a new city hall in the parking lot adjacent to the current city hall, and the building of a municipal parking deck at the location of the existing city hall.
When the new deck is completed, the one at Pine and Tennessee streets will be demolished, Mayor Andy Betterton said.
Officials believe the entire project will cost between $47.5 million and $53 million.
