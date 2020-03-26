Alabama has had its second death due to the coronavirus and it's one that hits locally.
Elgin resident Albert Trousdale, 78, has died from the disease, according to a Facebook post from the Albert Trousdale’s Recovery and Updates page.
"Johnson went to join Nicky in Heaven this morning," a post today states. "He will be missed by so many people. Please pray for Nancy, Julie, Matt and Nicole. Details of funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."
Family members said Trousdale was admitted to Huntsville Hospital March 16 and placed in intensive care a couple of days later.
The state's first death was Wednesday when a Jackson County woman succumbed to the disease.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there were 449 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state of Alabama with more than 30% of those cases being in Jefferson County (140). Shelby County has reported 49 cases and Lee County 44.
The number of confirmed cases in Lauderdale County climbed to 7 on Wednesday, and Colbert County reported its first confirmed case. Franklin County has reported 2 cases, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's daily update.
ADPH reported 2,812 individuals had been tested for coronavirus as of Wednesday.
