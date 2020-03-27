The family of the first local resident to die after being infected with the coronavirus said Thursday they want to thank the community for its support, and sent out a request to take the disease seriously.
Elgin resident Albert Trousdale, 78, died early Thursday morning, family members said. He died at approximately 2:30 a.m.
"We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support," Trousdale's daughter-in-law, Nicole Trousdale, said. "We've had a tremendous amount of people who knew him contact us. We've had friends and people who said they'd heard about this tell us they are praying for the whole family."
The family had created a Facebook page, Albert Trousdale’s Recovery and Updates, to provide updates. They announced his death on the page Thursday morning.
"He will be missed by so many people," the post reads. "Please pray for Nancy, Julie, Matt and Nicole. Details of funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time."
Nancy is his widow, Julie his daughter and Matt his son and Nicole's husband.
Trousdale was admitted to Huntsville Hospital on March 16. He was placed in intensive care a couple of days later.
He was the second Lauderdale County resident diagnosed. Family members have been in quarantine since then, which meant they could not stay with him at the hospital.
Nicole said the family has been greatly moved by the community's response throughout the ordeal.
"People from all over offered to do anything they can and drop off anything they can," she said. "It's just a great community to be in."
She said arrangements will be announced after the family is out of quarantine.
Nicole said they have one additional major request: Play your part in the fight against coronavirus.
"Please, everyone take it seriously and stay at home," she said.
