CLOVERDALE — While they were only training sessions, the various scenarios emergency responders found themselves in are frighteningly possible.
In one area, a plume of powder from an unknown substance coated a police officer who was chasing two suspects into a building.
In another, authorities came upon makeshift labs with chemicals that could contain deadly ingredients.
One room away, an opened crate revealed two shells with a cellphone strapped to one.
The training session this week at the old Cloverdale School provided directions on handling potentially deadly substances.
It also helped familiarize local emergency responders with a unit called the National Guard 46th Civil Support Team - Weapons of Mass Destruction.
The organization is made up of members who always are on call in the event of an emergency that may involve chemical, biological or radioactive weapons.
"These are very dedicated people," said Lloyd Stading, president of Defense Services International, which organized the training session. "They are special operative units."
He said each state has a unit and some larger states have two in order to cover the area. Local authorities can call on them, knowing they are experts in their field.
"They'll tell you they are here to advise and assist," Stading said. "They do not come in and take over. They come in and say, 'What do you need us to do for you?'"
In Alabama, the group is based in Montgomery, Stading said. They are trained to mobilize within 90 minutes.
"These are some very smart folks," he said. "One has a master's degree in physics."
He said the group recently received a $4 million mobile unit where samples can be studied on site to find out what they are.
During a Wednesday session, Florence police sent in a department robot to evaluate a building. It took photos, which were relayed to the Civil Support Team, so the team immediately knew what they were dealing with even before they arrived.
On Thursday, firefighters donned chemical outfits and learned steps involved in taking samples of unknown substances. The training involved specific steps and safeguards to avoid cross-contamination, which at minimum could result in lost evidence and at worst could cause on explosion or release or the materials. They also learned steps for decontamination at a makeshift station outside the building.
Lauderdale EMA Director George Grabryan said the Civil Support Team has been here in the past and always provides critical information.
"That capability is really nice," Grabryan said. "They integrate very well into the types of local responses agencies would have when it gets to this level. Our hazmat capability is excellent in the Shoals and these folks help bring so much more to the table."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.