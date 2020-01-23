FLORENCE — A Shoals Economic Development Authority program continues to grow to the point where the board of directors wants an additional $100,000 to assure it can meet demand.
The Employment Growth Program provides incentives for local industries for additional hires, up to 10 per year for each company.
It was created in 2012 with up to $75,000 from the Shoals Economic Development Fund set aside for it. Initially, it was designed to boost the economy during a time when the local unemployment rate was up to 8.6%, but it was so popular that it was expanded.
In 2018, the Shoals Industrial Development Committee, which oversees distribution of the fund, agreed to set aside $150,000 per year for two fiscal years for the program. The fiscal year for the Employment Growth Program runs May 1 to April 30.
SEDA Vice President Adam Himber said the program has paid out $80,000 this fiscal year. Coupled with outstanding commitments to industries, that amount could reach as much as $165,000 by the end of April.
That does not take into account the possibility of additional program requests this year.
"So, we're being proactive in requesting funding so we won't have a shortfall," Himber said.
He said SEDA officials are pleased with the program's results.
"We'll plan on asking for a renewal of the program once the end of the fiscal year comes up," Himber said.
He said 14 companies put in applications for a total of 103 jobs during the last fiscal year. The average wage was $16.50 an hour.
"That was the biggest year we've had so far," he said.
Just this week, SEDA awarded Florence-based Renovation Brands with a $7,500 commitment for two hires.
"We appreciate that there are local incentives," company founder Rick Morse said. "We have multiple offices around the country and with certain positions the decision to place an individual can be influenced by incentives like SEDA's Employment Growth Program.
"We continue to maintain our headquarters and a significant percentage of our warehouse operations in Florence, in part because of programs like this that encourage development," he said.
The incentive originally paid out $2,500 per job, but in 2017, SEDA started adding to that amount for higher wages. Currently, it pays $4,000 for companies that pay employees $15 an hour or more, $5,000 for wages ranging from $20 to $24.99 an hour, and $6,000 for wages ranging from $25 to $29.99 an hour.
Himber said that also helps attract industries in high-tech fields.
"We've really started targeting some of our local tech companies," he said. "That's definitely helped with the increase in wages."
