FLORENCE — Soups were the delicacies of the day Wednesday for hundreds in attendance at the Empty Bowl luncheon for the Salvation Army of the Shoals.
The 18th annual event, since 2020 when COVID-19 struck, has been a scaled back affair with to-go orders only.
The Salvation Army's Women's Auxiliary organizes the event, and workers were glad to have diners back in-house this year at the venue site, the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
"It's just good to be back full-scale," said auxiliary President Mercy Winters. "This is an event that not only this community, but others surrounding us participate in and look forward to all year."
This year's fundraising goal is $65,000. Winters said that money is raised through ticket sales for the soup luncheon, a silent auction, gourmet bake shop, a fashion show and pottery sales, all on the conference center premises.
"We really have it down to a science now where we can really raise good money through this event," she said, adding that the auxiliary owns the pots and burners used for the event and other items are donated.
Wednesday's event hosted more than 50 participating restaurants sharing their soups. In the end, Lil Capone's in Florence took the top prize as Best Soup for beef tortellini soup.
While ticket proceeds go to provide food for the Salvation Army's year-round feeding programs, money raised from the silent auction and other sales go to pay for children to attend Salvation Army summer camp.
Captain Richard Watts said it's a great event and one the community has come to love.
"It's that event where we just expect a flood of people and everyone is just happy to be together," he said. "There are a lot of smiles in this place today."
Volunteers included groups of students from Florence High School and Wilson High School, as well as individuals from throughout the community.
Nancy Thrasher of Florence said she has attended the event the past 13 Empty Bowl luncheons.
"It's the absolute highlight of my week — my year, really," she said, adding that she looks forward all year to trying new soups.
"I feel like I'm helping a great cause and at the same time enjoying meeting a lot of new people."
