FLORENCE — The 45th annual Empty Table Fund is, in a word, hurting.
The TimesDaily-sponsored fund has a goal of $39,000, but has only collected $22,963 to date.
With all proceeds going to the Salvation Army, the fund represents one of the agency's largest fundraisers of the year.
Proceeds are used for food, lodging costs, expenses associated with its Christmas assistance programs, and other services for the needy throughout the year.
Salvation Army Captain Benjamin Deuel said funding for the social services aspect of the Salvation Army has been at critical stages throughout the holiday season with the Red Kettle campaign also lagging.
That program, featuring collection kettles located throughout the area at various businesses, was nearly $40,000 shy of its $150,000 goal as of Friday.
Deuel said he wants to remind residents that Empty Table Fund contributions are tax deductible for 2019 when received by Dec. 31.
The fund will continue collecting contributions through the first week of January.
"The bottom line is that with this money we reduce the stress in people's lives who are wondering where their next meal is coming from," he said.
"We are able to fill their trunks with (Angel Tree) gifts, and provide those services that meet the needs that most of us never see. These people come to us at the hardest times in their lives, and we want to always provide that assurance for families and veterans. We will always provide for them, some how, some way. We will not stop feeding those in need."
This year's Angel Tree program, a public solicitation for gifts for needy children 12 and under, supplied clothing and toys for 1,700 kids, as well as food for their families.
Another 200 teens were served through Westminster Presbyterian's teen shop, an annual program during the Salvation Army's distribution. About 100 elderly residents also received help.
Money collected through the Empty Table Fund is used strictly in the local area.
TimesDaily Publisher Darrell Sandlin said he's hopeful that the community will come through with its support of the fund.
"Our community has a long-standing history of giving to the needy," he said. "My hope is that people will find time over the holidays to contribute to this worthy cause."
Contributions may be brought by the TimesDaily office located at 219 W. Tennessee St., Florence, or mailed to TimesDaily Empty Table Fund, P.O. Box 797, Florence, AL 35631.
