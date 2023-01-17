FLORENCE — The 48th annual Empty Table Fund surpassed its goal with a Monday donation that put the fund over it's $50,000 collection goal.
Empty Table Fund surpasses goal thanks to last-minute donation
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
