TUSCUMBIA — A geotechnical engineer from a Huntsville firm gave Colbert County Board of Education members good news and bad news during a presentation before Tuesday's rescheduled regular board meeting.
Frank Whitman of Terracon told the board there are soil issues at Cherokee High School that are allowing water to infiltrate some buildings, causing cracks to develop.
Whitman provided a visual presentation that showed how shallow the water table is in some places around the school, which is apparently allowing water to enter the building.
He and another Terracon engineer, with the help of a board of education maintenance crew, dug eight test pits to see if they filled with water and how fast.
Test pits dug near the auditorium filled up with several inches of water in about 10 minutes, Whitman said. He said the water table in that areas is about 2 feet below the surface.
Test pits around the gymnasium didn't reveal significant groundwater.
The floor of the gymnasium has been damaged by water infiltration, but Superintendent of Education Chris Hand is hesitant to have repairs made until the infiltration issue is solved.
Whitman said the issue around the gymnasium is likely caused by surface water issues, rather than groundwater, which is impacting the auditorium.
He said the soil in that area is quite dry, firm and stable.
"I don't see a real problem with the soil," Whitman said.
He said there are three issues the board must address — water, soil and structural damage to the building.
"They would all have to be addressed," Whitman said.
He provided board members with samples of the clay he removed from the test pits. Clay from around the auditorium, he said, was like "modeling clay."
Had Whitman known of the soil conditions when the school was built, he would have recommended against building on that site.
"I would tell them to look for better property," Whitman said. "You don't want buildings on soft soil."
The Cherokee High School was built in the late 1950s.
Whitman also showed a U.S. Department of Agriculture map that showed the school in a drainage area.
Changes in how water drains on a piece of property can also have an impact both on the surface and below the surface, Whitman said.
"I feel like they hit the nail on the head as far as their assessment," Hand said.
Whitman's presentation stopped short of offering recommendations for solving the school's water, soil and structural problems.
He said Terracon could address the soil problems, but the other issues would require experts in those fields.
Board of Education Chairwoman Jackie Witt said the board wants to gather as much information as possible before deciding how to move forward.
Determining solutions and their cost will be a big factor in how to move forward, she said.
Witt said the water problem should be addressed first, then the soil problems, followed by the building issues.
