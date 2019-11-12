SHEFFIELD — A Huntsville engineering firm is reviewing bids for utility and road construction work on the site of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project.
City officials opened bids for the initial infrastructure work on Friday at city hall.
Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Wicks said Weeks Construction Co. of Muscle Shoals submitted the apparent low bid of $538,247 for the construction of water and wastewater infrastructure. Eady Contracting of Russellville submitted a bid of $1,028,405, he said.
For the construction of a road into the site off West 20th Avenue, Carcel & G Construction of Hanceville bid $1,743,996, while Gregory Construction of Birmingham bid $2,043,368, Wicks said.
Ben Gregory, senior transportation engineer with Engineering Design Technologies of Huntsville, is reviewing the bids to ensure they meet each project's specifications, Wicks said.
Wicks said he hopes the low bid for utility infrastructure meets the specs since it is significantly lower than the estimate. The low bid for roadway construction is close to the estimated cost, he said.
"We're waiting to hear from the engineers," Wicks said.
Once Duncan determines if the bids meet specifications, he will make a recommendation to the City Council, which will then vote to accept the bids.
Once that happens, a preconstruction meeting will be scheduled and work will begin on the site, Wicks said.
"We have all been looking forward to that day for four years," Wicks said. "This is very exciting news for the city of Sheffield and the entire Shoals area."
"That's another turning the corner thing," Mayor Ian Sanford said. "We were all nervous (the bids) would be too high. We have a limited amount of money with the USDA."
The city has acquired a loan through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to complete the work.
The first phase of the proposed Inspiration Landing resort project includes hotels, an indoor event center, an outdoor amphitheater, a movie theater, a microbrewery, a distillery and various restaurants and shops that will occupy a city center.
A second phase includes a marina on the Tennessee River near the mouth of Spring Creek and a residential component.
Wicks said he, City Clerk Clayton Kelly and City Attorney Keith Worsham were present at the bid opening, as were Duncan and Project Manager Alan Hendrix.
Engineer Bill Campbell attended on behalf of developer John Elkington.
