A Southern Exposure event Thursday at the University of North Alabama Communications Building will kick off three events with environmental themes.
Thursday's event will begin with refreshments at 5:15 p.m. in Room 131 of the Communications Building, 602 N. Pine St.
The free event features short documentaries beginning at 6 p.m. on awareness of Alabama's natural resources and environmental issues.
On Feb. 6, Singin' River Brewing Co. will be the site for a Tennessee Riverkeeper silent auction fundraiser from 5-8:30 p.m. in the taproom. It features Mitch Mann, Janet and Will McFarlane and the Charlie Rose Trio.
A Sierra Club Shoals group organizational meeting is 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Florence Indian Mound Museum.
