TUSCUMBIA — Corey Speegle knew something was up inside the Colbert Animal Services shelter when he came to the door Tuesday and saw the face of a Husky dog peering back at him through the front glass.
Titan the Husky, who on Monday was surrendered to the shelter by his owner, had escaped his kennel and proceeded to wreak havoc inside the building.
"He had a party going," Speegle said. "I checked the security footage and there he was."
Not only did the 4-year-old Husky escape his enclosure, he freed two other dogs from their kennels, Speegle said.
One of the dogs, a bulldog, was adopted Tuesday by someone from Haleyville, he said.
Once Titan was free, he decided to go on a rampage and proceeded to chew the power cable for the front desk computer. Speegle said he replaced the cable but the computer still didn't function.
There were documents and forms that were chewed or soiled when Titan decided he had to relieve himself. Speegle said most of the documents can be reproduced.
There were two-liter soft drinks that the dog decided to chew on that only added to the mess.
Speegle said the shelter will attempt to replace the damaged equipment without filing an insurance claim. He said the shelter is already receiving donations to offset the cost of Titan's escape.
Huskys, he said, are very smart dogs, but do not like to be penned up for too long.
Speegle is not sure how the dog got out of his pen, nor did he know how the dog managed to push down the lever on the large metal doors leading to the kennel.
"They're very hardy dogs, smart, but they are destructive if you don't give them a job," Speegle said.
Speegle said around midnight, he received a call from Certified Alarm Co. informing him an interior motion sensor had been tripped. Speegle said he assumed it could be a mouse or something that tripped the alarm.
A Muscle Shoals Police officer responded, but didn't find anything out of the ordinary. The exterior doors to the facility were secure.
Dogs getting loose has happened before.
"They get loose every now and then, and might tear into a bag of food, but nothing like this," Speegle said.
Titan and other shelter dogs will be available for adoption Saturday during the Colbert Animal Shelter's "Spring Into a Home" event at the shelter.
Speegle said the new animal services adoption trailer will be filled with dogs available for adoption. There will be vendors and other activities.
