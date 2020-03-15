City leaders in the Shoals acknowledged Friday that essential services to the public will continue, but precautions are being implemented to ensure employees and the general public are as safe as possible.
-----------
Muscle Shoals
Mayor David Bradford said the city is urging employees to observe good hygiene, including keeping their hands clean and using hand sanitizer. If the employee is sick, they should remain at home.
City hall is being regularly sanitized with disinfectant products, he said.
Bradford said all city services are continuing.
"You can't shut services down," he said. "People still have to be able to do things. We encourage people to carry sanitizer wipes with them, and wipe down around where they are."
Bradford, who just returned from a National League of Cities meeting in Washington, D.C., said hand sanitizer was included in their gift bags, and most people opted for "elbow bumps" rather than hand shakes.
-----------
Tuscumbia
Mayor Kerry Underwood said the city's services must remain open regardless of circumstances.
Underwood said Tuscumbia residents should consider doing business with the city online.
"Our utilities and other departments can do business online in most every area; night deposits can be made, and we can certainly advise alternatives for our residents," Underwood said, adding that individuals on the utilities department shut-off list will be given a reprieve temporarily.
As for business owners, Underwood said as much as a 30-day shutdown could pose a great risk to the city's economy.
"It's a fine line we're walking between the necessity of keeping people healthy and not just devastating our economy," Underwood said. "March is generally the first month in the year where our economy actually picks up with the warmer weather, now this. We need to continue supporting our local businesses."
Police Chief Tony Logan said officers are taking extra precautions. He said some limitations will be inevitable.
"I'm waiting to see at what point we will start limiting visitors to the jail, and we certainly want all our county and its cities to be on the same page," Logan said. "In my case, one carrier of the coronavirus could affect 15 others. In the Colbert County jail, it's about 200 people."
Logan said his department, for the foreseeable future, will not be assisting on sick calls. "We simply don't have availability of the proper masks and other medical (protective) equipment."
------------
Sheffield
Mayor Ian Sanford said essential services must continue, such as police and first responders.
"None of us have faced anything like this, but we know we have to use common sense first and foremost," he said. "Doing business online makes sense, and if any of our public offices must close, we still need to pay our employees as if we're open," he said. "This is certainly going to affect everyone's budget."
Florence
Mayor Steve Holt said they are focusing on precautions, but have not discussed closings.
"The tough part for city government is so much of it is essential public service, and you just have to keep going," Holt said. "Garbage routes, street maintenance, police and fire service, electricity — everything has to keep going. We are getting briefed on what to do in case there are a low amount of employees in a department."
He said he told department heads last week to stress to employees to use all precautions, including frequently washing hands, and if anyone feels sick, they should stay home.
Utilities
While the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, some Shoals utilities and water producers are discussing the possibility of continuing services for residents slated to have their utilities shut off for non-payment.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison, who also runs the county's water department, said he will ask the county commissioners if they're interested in extending that courtesy to customers.
"I've been in discussion with our board of directors about that," Muscle Shoals Water Board Manager James Vance. "We want people to maintain proper hygiene."
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said he will also take a similar recommendation to his board.
Hargrove said he is developing a plan for Sheffield Utilities in the event someone in his office tests positive for the virus.
"The water plant has to be manned all the time," Hargrove said, as does the city's wastewater treatment facility.
If someone in the office contracts the disease, Hargrove said he would have to shut down his lobby, which would cause problems for some customers who pay bills in person.
Hargrove said he would like to develop policies consistent with other local utilities.
Florence Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said it would be difficult to allow water service to continue while shutting off other utilities for non-payment.
Doyle said the department will continue to produce water through the pandemic.
"We made it through 9-11," Doyle said. "We never shut down. We'll make it through this. We'll have water."
Doyle said COVID-19 does not affect drinking water quality because water plants treat and disinfect all water for any potential pathogens that may exist. He said COVID-19 is not known to be waterborne.
Shoals Chamber
The Shoals Chamber of Commerce's 33rd annual celebration is scheduled for Thursday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center with Elizabeth Smart as keynote speaker. The event is expected to attract hundreds of people.
Chelsea Kauchick, director of Marketing and Leadership Programs, said a statement will be issued Monday regarding whether the event will continue as scheduled.
"We've been in discussions on what to do moving forward," Kauchick said.
Meanwhile, she said the chamber is keeping close tabs on developments surrounding the virus and any impact it could have on Shoals businesses.
"We would like to hear from our members on ways we could assist," Kauchick said.
"It's so fresh now. We're just trying to assess the immediate needs of the community. We're going to be of support for the businesses here, especially if it's a small business, which would get hit hard by not being able to be open and get services."
Kauchick said residents who don't want to go out to a restaurant or business should consider buying gift cards that they could use later, which still supports the businesses during a time they may need it.
Kauchick said unity is important during a time like this.
"This is a time for us to be a community and help each other and not hoard things," she said.
