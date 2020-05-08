FLORENCE — Michelle Eubanks has a long list of projects that have taken place in District 4 during her first term as the district's councilwoman.
Examples she mentioned include a sidewalk along Hermitage Drive; paving and updates, including a traffic light at the Mall Road-Hough Road corridors; box culvert renovation at Decatur Street near its intersection with Darby Drive; A shelter at Hermitage Drive near the intersection of Helton Drive for schoolchildren awaiting the bus; and enhancements to a pocket park in the Edgemont Drive-Ingleside Avenue area.
Eubanks, who is seeking re-election to her second term on the council, said a cooperative spirit between the city and District 4 residents helped make those projects possible.
"In the four years that I have been honored to serve District 4, we have gotten a lot of projects completed," she said. "I feel really strongly that these are ways I have helped the district, but it's been about the fact that we've done these things as a community. We've also opened a lot of businesses in District 4, including many locally owned and operated.
"As we get into these next four years, there's opportunity to build on these successes and continue to be that community and to do the things our neighbors and friends need."
She said her district is a good mixture of residential, public and business use, including Florence Mall.
"We are home to Deibert Park," Eubanks said. "We are home to retail. We want to have a good place for them. We want to continue to work with mall ownership. It is a wonderful footprint in the city of Florence and it takes up lot of acreage, but traffic there has slowed. We want to continue working with mall ownership so it continues to be a big part of the city."
Eubanks said additional repaving projects are coming up, some as early as this summer, and she wants to see those continue in her district and throughout the city. She also wants more drainage projectS in Florence.
She also wants to focus on continued measures that enhance quality of life in her district.
"As far as bigger, broader topics, I'd like to see us look for other places for sidewalks, if possible; make sure we have adequate lighting for safety needs; and look for improvements to blighted and derelict properties so we can keep neighborhoods safe and welcoming while using those properties," she said.
