Upcoming events that have been canceled or postponed include:
• Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo set for April 11 at Riverfront Park, Sheffield has been canceled.
• Design-An-Ad Awards banquet sponsored by the TimesDaily has been postponed until fall.
• The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is canceling or suspending upcoming performances and events through May.
• Shoals Chamber of Commerce fundraiser on Thursday night with guest speaker Elizabeth Smart has been postponed until September.
• The March 19 Colbert County Board of Education meeting has been cancelled.
• The March 20 astronomy night at the LaGrange College site has been cancelled.
• The April 3 First Fridays has been cancelled.
• Shoals Earth Day, April 4, is postponed.
• Swampers at the Marriott Shoals has cancelled all music until April 5.
• American Cancer Society's Shoals Relay for Life and the Survivor Dinner have been postponed.
• The Salvation Army Empty Bowl Luncheon postponed.
• Wildwood Tavern in downtown Florence is closed.
• Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield is closed.
