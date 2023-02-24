FLORENCE — The Stewart Spring community is gone, but organizers of a presentation this weekend hope the event will prevent it from ever being forgotten.
The presentation, "Stewart Spring: The Story of a Lost Community," is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Burrell Slater Community Education Center, 610 West College St.
"There are so many people who are not aware of it because that community is totally gone," said Anita Cobb, who is one of the organizers, and also is working on similar projects about lost minority neighborhoods in the city. "There are people who have no idea that it ever existed, and this is the focus of the presentation on Sunday."
The location included areas on and near Stewart Avenue, which runs behind an area of University of North Alabama athletics structures such as Flowers Hall, the football practice field and baseball stadium.
The event is a collaboration of a group of Black residents who used to live in Stewart Spring, and Florence Arts and Museums.
It will include interviews, photographs, newspaper clippings, art and memories of the neighborhood.
Cobb previously has done a presentation of an area on the east end of the city and is in the process of conducting interviews for one on a former north Florence neighborhood.
"What I have tried to do is kind of an historical view of what Florence was like when the black communities were vibrant," she said.
City Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said Cobb has been an essential part of the programs.
"She's a great resource," Simmons said.
She said Lee Freeman, head of the History and Genealogy Department at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, has helped provide research and materials.
Simmons said projects and presentations such as these are key to preserving history.
"So many people do not know about Stewart Spring, especially younger generations that are coming up," she said. "You need to preserve all the history while you can. It's great to have restoration of history so history does not repeat itself. We certainly do not want to lose another community."
Brian Murphy, who is curator at Pope’s Tavern Museum and the Florence Indian Mound and Museum, and is on the city’s historical board, said Sunday's event will be recorded and released on the Florence Arts and Museums YouTube channel about a week later.
"We interviewed people who had lived there about their experiences, and they were able to provide photographs and some newspaper articles of their neighborhood and family and people of the area," Murphy said.
"It's important to document the history in the words of the people who lived there. It's been a fun process and has brought up a lot of emotions for people who were part of it."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.