The scholarship will be paid directly to the college or trade school the student attends.
Every Piece Matters Scholarship applications accepted now
- By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer
TUSCUMBIA — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Every Piece Matters scholarship.
The nonprofit group of the same name is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student with autism who plans to continue his/her education.
The deadline to apply is April 7.
The student who is selected will be contacted in May prior to graduation, and will be presented with a certificate for the award.
Those eligible to apply include any high school senior who is autistic and lives in the quad cities area.
Applications may be found online.
