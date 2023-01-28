F230128 scholarship

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Every Piece Matters scholarship. [COURTESY]
TUSCUMBIA — Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 Every Piece Matters scholarship.
 
The nonprofit group of the same name is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student with autism who plans to continue his/her education.
 
The deadline to apply is April 7.

The scholarship will be paid directly to the college or trade school the student attends.

The student who is selected will be contacted in May prior to graduation, and will be presented with a certificate for the award.
 
Those eligible to apply include any high school senior who is autistic and lives in the quad cities area.
 
Applications may be found online.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.