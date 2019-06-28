[REFER]INSIDE//
TUSCUMBIA — Parade attendees weren't disappointed Thursday evening as festivities for the 41st annual Helen Keller Festival kicked off in grand style.
The Main Street parade featured plenty of green-themed attire and celebration, all in the name of city's own First Lady of Courage.
This year's festival and parade grand marshal is Dr. Kenji Hamada, whose passion for Keller's legacy has led to philanthropic efforts at her home place, Ivy Green, and beyond.
The festival parade kicked off a weekend of festivities anchored in Spring Park, beginning with Thursday night's concert featuring the Velcro Pygmies.
Saturday night's headliner is country music star Tanya Tucker. She takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. in Spring Park.
