Former Colbert County Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks removes kittens before cleaning their kennel on Oct. 27, 2021, at the animal shelter in Tuscumbia. He and his wife have filed suit for wrongful termination. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — A former Colbert Animal Services animal control officer and his wife have filed a civil lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully terminated and subjected to harassment, fraud, slander, and threatened by the defendants, which include his former employer, its board members, and the former and current animal services directors.
Anthony Wilbanks, and his wife, Charron, filed the suit Thursday in Colbert County Circuit Court, court records show.
Defendants include Colbert County Animal Services, board members Mike Lockhart, Steve Stanley and Tori Bailey, former board members Kerry Underwood and Tambra Howard, former director Judie Nichols, and present director Corey Speegle.
Bailey is the current chair of the Animal Services Board.
Wilbanks had applied for the job of director, but the board hired Speegle, who also operates Northwest Alabama K9 Search & Rescue.
In the suit, the plaintiffs claim they had certain written and verbal contracts and agreements with the defendants and that they complied with the terms of those contracts.
They claim they were terminated without cause from their positions while on vacation, which was around the time Colbert Animal Services began advertising for a new director.
The plaintiffs also claim they were victims of harassment and fraud.
While not being specific, the suit alleges the defendants deprived the Wilbankses of their contractual rights, wages money and compensation, and "threatened and harassed them."
The plaintiffs also claim they are victims of fraud and coercion, and the defendants released information from their personnel files.
"Plaintiffs allege the defendants did have a duty to preserve the privacy of the plaintiffs' employment records and files, and that they failed and refused to uphold this duty, releasing employment files to third parties without the consent of the plaintiffs," the suit states.
Most board members contacted Friday did not respond to emails seeking comment about the lawsuit.
"We do not comment on pending litigation, whether serious or frivolous, but I certainly look forward to an opportunity to share the truth with the public," Bailey said.
Speegle said he would not comment on the suit at this time.
After her retirement, Nichols moved to New Mexico.
The suit was filed by Moulton attorney Paula McCreless Bassham.
