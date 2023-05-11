FLORENCE — A former Heart of Alabama Save Rescue Adopt (HASRA) board member who diverted more than $90,000 in veterinary payments to himself pleaded guilty this week to first-degree theft by deception.
The plea agreement calls for Joshua Poulsen, 39, of Killen to serve five years in work release, during which he will pay back $91,150.76, according to court records.
Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand said the case started when HASRA officials discovered what was happening and contacted authorities.
Hand said Paulson would take an animal to a veterinarian, and instead of paying the bill he created a Square account for himself under the veterinarian's name.
Hand said HASRA officials agreed to accept the plea. The agency has paid the veterinarian for services and the plea is a means for Poulsen to reimburse it.
"They want to get the money back so they can do things for the animals, and that's their most important concern," he said.
The agreement calls for Poulsen to pay $5,000 up front, $5,000 by June 8 and three monthly installments of $1,500 each over the next three months, followed by $20,000 by Nov. 8. His official sentencing is set for Nov. 9, after which he will continue making payments until restitution is completed.
HASRA's board issued a statement thanking authorities for their work.
"In 2020, HASRA became aware of financial irregularities and immediately contacted law enforcement," the statement reads. "We are grateful for their quick response which, due to the pandemic has taken some time to reach a resolution.
The agency cares for homeless, abused, and neglected animals, and has taken in 5,913 animals since 2020, "and all were given the best care possible, despite these activities," the statement reads.
"We continued and are continuing our normal operations as a no-kill shelter, providing critical services to as many animals needing our help as we possibly can," it states. "We have always been an open, transparent organization and our financials can always be accessed on Guidestar, where we maintain a platinum rating. We run a lean organization primarily relying upon volunteers, and the vast majority of the money we raise is spent on direct services to the animals we save. That will not change, and we have also put in place additional financial guidelines and safeguards to ensure that this doesn't happen again.
“We are grateful to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office and law enforcement for resolving this case and ensuring that the stolen funds are returned promptly."
