SHEFFIELD — The former coroner of Clark County, Nevada, told a group of Alabama coroners it's important to have cooperating agreements with neighboring counties in the event of a mass casualty event, such as the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, where 58 country music fans lost their lives in one of the worst mass shooting events in U.S. history.
To make his point, John Fudenberg, who retired in 2020, showed a photo of Las Vegas from space. It showed the bright lights of the city surrounded by virtual darkness.
The point was, there were few allies to call to assist with handling the numerous fatalities and locations where people lost their lives as a gunman fired more than 1,100 rounds in roughly 11 minutes.
Fudenberg was a guest speaker at the annual Alabama Coroners Association conference held this week at the Clarion Inn.
He used the mass shooting to convey lessons he and his office learned to the coroners and deputy coroners attending.
"It doesn't matter where you are," Fudenberg said. "It can happen anywhere."
The 64-year-old suspect claimed his own life as law enforcement moved in.
"We have no idea why he did what he did," Fudenberg said.
While the Clark County Coroner's Office is larger than most northwest Alabama agencies, Fudenberg's office still had to ask for assistance. Help came from Los Angeles and San Bernadino County, California, New York City, Denver, Colorado, Reno and Carson City, Nevada.
Fudenberg said there were 31 victims who died at the scene of the shooting on the Las Vegas strip near Mandalay Bay Resort, where the shooter rented two suites on the 32nd floor. He said 24 of those victims died inside the festival grounds and seven were shot outside. Another 27 died at various Las Vegas hospitals.
He said there were 10 to 15 sites coroners needed to process.
Fudenberg said he only had two investigators available. His chief investigator was in Michigan.
"You've got to send people to the hospitals, you've got to send people to the scenes," he said. "Those are all things you've got to think about. Who are you going to call on to help you."
Once victims have been processed, Fudenberg said the coroner's office has to notify next of kin and return victims' personal effects to their loved ones.
Lauderdale County Coroner Kim Jones agreed that mutual aid is important during a mass casualty event.
Not all mass casualty events involve shootings. On April 27, 2011, there were multiple deaths in the Phil Campbell and Hackleburg areas in Franklin County after a deadly tornado outbreak.
She said coroners from Lauderdale and Colbert counties assisted Franklin County in the aftermath.
Jones said she and her deputies would certainly help out a neighboring county if they were needed.
"I don't think for one second someone would not help," she said.
Fudenberg also stressed the need for Victims Information Centers and Family Assistance Centers to help victims' families. Those in the Las Vegas incident came from all over the country after the shooting.
"Coroner's offices don't have a lot of resources," he said.
He also stressed the need for group debriefings for coroners office staff after such an incident.
Fudenberg said he was heading home after a Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey game when he received the call about the shooting. He said he could still hear gunfire in the background.
He went home, contacted his office, gathered his gear and made his way to the scene.
"My life changed when I got that call," Fudenberg said.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.