ST. FLORIAN — A former Florence Parks and Recreation director faces several charges, including domestic violence and discharging a gun into an unoccupied building stemming from an incident earlier this month, authorities said.
Regina Lynn Clemons Gresham, 63, of Florence is charged with third-degree domestic violence reckless endangerment, third-degree domestic violence menacing, and reckless endangerment, in addition to the charge of discharging a gun into an unoccupied building, according to a deposition filed by the St. Florian Police Department.
Shooting into an unoccupied dwelling is a Class C felony, according to the Code of Alabama. The other three charges are Class A misdemeanors.
Gresham was arrested Feb. 4 and was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. She was released on $1,300 bond the following day, authorities said.
St. Florian officers spoke with Gresham's son and his girlfriend on Feb. 4 concerning a call to an area near 600 Lakeview Farm Road, according to court records.
The man told officers his mother came up to the garage at the residence and told him he needed to get out of the house. Gresham's address on the arrest report is listed as 600 Lakeview Farm Road, and her son lives at a residence next to it.
He told officers he left to go to a couple of stores after that initial encounter. When he returned, he retrieved his hunting rifle and went to the back porch to sight the rifle. Then he heard a gunshot come from the area toward the front of the residence.
He then saw Gresham coming from the side of the residence with a handgun, and she fired a single shot into the air, according to the deposition.
She then told him to put his rifle up and go inside. He started recording the incident at that point and told his girlfriend to call 911.
Gresham then fired a shot toward him. The bullet struck his residence, approximately 7 feet to his left.
Gresham told her son he does not have a home and left the property.
Officers went to Gresham's residence and arrested her. She admitted firing a shot into the air and at her son's residence, according to the statement.
She also told them the location in the house where the weapon was located. Police smelled alcohol on her breath, and she was slurring and had trouble maintaining her balance. She said she had been drinking beer.
Police viewed the footage that her son had recorded and it shows her pointing the gun at him and firing in his direction, the deposition stated.
