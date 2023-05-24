Former longtime Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who is serving a three-year sentence in the Franklin County Jail, lost his latest effort to overturn a felony conviction.
Blakely in February filed a petition seeking to overturn his conviction and sentence on the grounds that the law license of Pamela Baschab, the retired Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals judge who was appointed by the Alabama Supreme Court chief justice to preside over the case, had lapsed a month before the trial began.
Baschab was appointed after all other Limestone judges recused themselves from the case. Blakely's petition to overturn the conviction was presided over by retired Circuit Judge Tim Jolley, who also was appointed after the Limestone judges declined to hear the matter.
Jolley ruled Saturday that claims about Baschab were waived when Blakely did not raise them at trial. Even if he had raised them in time, Jolley ruled, neither state statutes nor the state Constitution require a retired judge appointed by the chief justice to have an active law license.
“Because neither requires a retired judge — not least one with more than 30 years of unblemished service — to maintain an active license to practice law, Judge Baschab’s appointment was lawful and proper,” Jolley wrote.
Blakely, who served 38 years as sheriff, was automatically removed from the position when a Limestone County jury on Aug. 3, 2021, found him guilty of first-degree theft and using his public office for personal gain.
His three-year sentence began Feb. 24 after he had exhausted his appeals.
