A man is dead and his ex-wife is charged with capital murder following a Wednesday morning shooting in the Greenhill community.
Authorities said Randall Bobo was killed at his residence off Lauderdale 130.
Peggy Sue Hall, 54, was charged with capital murder and remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with no bond, said Lt. Brad Potts, with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Potts said Hall is accused of shooting Bobo at his residence. Investigators believe it is related to what had been an ongoing dispute between the two.
Lauderdale Chief Deputy Richard Richey said a call came in about a shooting at the residence.
"We received a call about 8:30 a.m. of a domestic incident off County 130," Richey said. "When the deputies arrived they found one male deceased and took a female into custody."
He said the crime scene included several residences within a plot of land.
Richey said he does not know how many times Bobo was shot, but added Bobo's body was taken to a state forensics lab for an autopsy that will determine that.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the charge is a capital one based on the act of burglary that involved "entering into a home with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit a crime."
"We expect some additional charges as the investigation continues," Connolly said.
Bobo's residence is among several in a secluded area down a long gravel road off Lauderdale 130, which is just west of U.S. 43 near the Alabama-Tennessee line. Family members and neighbors watched and talked with deputies while deputies processed the scene Wednesday morning.
Richey said this was not the first time deputies had responded to a call involving the former couple.
"Some of the deputies are familiar with them, from making calls and by serving subpoenas and civil papers, from what I have been told," he said.
A person convicted of capital murder faces a punishment either of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.