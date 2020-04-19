So what do exercise enthusiasts do when the gym closes during a pandemic? They get creative.
When the novel coronavirus began taking out one business after another due to transmission fears, exercise facilities were on the long list of non-essential facilities having to close temporarily.
But physical closings of gyms don't have to mean fitness comes to a halt.
"At my age, when I don't exercise, arthritis and other aches set in quickly," said 71-year-old Florence resident Cora Gillyard. "For the first couple of weeks after the YMCA closed, I didn't do much — I mean, I was just sort of lost and I could really tell the difference."
Gillyard regularly attends group exercise classes at her gym. Zumba, Hiit and muscle workouts are among her favorites.
She has made the transition to exercising at home, often with virtual classes offered online by local YMCA instructors. She exercises every day between 1-3 hours.
"I'm a go, go, go person and I'm missing the organized routine and fellowship with other people at the gym but I'd also tell anyone, especially people my age, to keep going and doing what they can do. Just keep moving," she said.
Others have taken to the great outdoors for their exercise since their usual gym routine is interrupted.
Missy Tiber, 47, who coaches the University of North Alabama women's basketball team, said she's been staying outside, a lot. Her 22-month-old son, Zeke, also helps to keep her active.
"I believe in staying fit, and in my leadership role I have to be an example to my kids on and off the court," Tiber said. "They need to see me working hard, too."
Her workouts have continued with a lot of walking, including a recent hike through Wildwood Park, Zeke's first time.
It's also not uncommon to see exercise bands hanging from the trees in her yard.
"I get up and get active every morning because during this time there could be a tendency to get unmotivated," she said. "When I'm exercising I feel better about myself and I'm happier. And, I know I'm more pleasant to be around."
The YMCA's virtual classes are a way to keep its membership engaged and keep a sense of community.
"We're doing this so people can still feel connected because our gym is all about relationships and we have to be innovative at a time like this," said Cathy Turner, health and wellness director for YMCA of the Shoals.
She said there are 900 people currently signed up for the group exercise classes.
She said her staff is also calling all members age 55 and older to check in, let them know about virtual classes and help in any other way needed, including grocery pickup.
While she's getting positive feedback from members regarding the virtual classes, she said nothing takes the place of an open gym.
"I think our people will be ready to get back to the gym because it's ingrained in their lives," she said. "It's important, and it's been missed."
Jarrod Mask, a 24-year-old Florence resident said he'll be glad to get back to his gym community at CrossFit No'Ala.
He said he's three years into CrossFit training and works out six days a week. That hasn't changed since the temporary closure of his gym, but now, he's just more creative.
"I'm still trying to get two workouts a day in at home and it's been easier with a daily video posted on Instagram called Homeside Workouts. The owner and coach, James Norton, has gone over and beyond to keep us all active and to maintain that sense of community for us. It makes a difference."
Mask said limited equipment at home meant a challenge to his creative side, but he's learned that functional fitness is good conditioning for the body.
Repeated rounds of jumping over chairs and timed runs make for a great workout, he said.
"I've gotten really innovative with my workouts because I'm limited with equipment at home, but I have to say, I've had a lot of fun doing it," he said. "I guess you could say that I've tested exactly how functional my fitness really is."
