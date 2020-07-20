FLORENCE — Exit River City Realty will be having its grand opening today.
Franchisee Angie Brandon invites the public to stop by the office at 210-B Seville St. beginning at 9;30 a.m. for a chance to meet Exit CEO Tami Bonnell.
Bonnell is an internationally renowned speaker and 30-plus-year veteran in the real estate industry. She is an active member of the National Women’s Council of REALTORS® and NAWRB's Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Council.
She was honored by STEMconnector® as one of its 100 Corporate Women Leaders in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math).
Instrumental in building three major brands, Bonnell joined EXIT Realty Corp. International in 1999 and was appointed CEO in 2012. I
In 2019, she was recognized by real estate trend-watcher Stefan Swanepoel as one of the 200 most powerful and influential people in residential real estate, and among the top 10 women leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.