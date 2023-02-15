Auburn University economists will discuss the 2023 agricultural outlook Tuesday afternoon at the Lauderdale County Extension Office, according to county Extension Coordinator Heidi Tilenius. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — Farmers in the Shoals are invited to participate in a forum that includes Auburn University economists who will discuss the 2023 agricultural outlook, Lauderdale County Extension Coordinator Heidi Tilenius said.
The 2023 Ag Outlook Meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lauderdale County Extension Office. Tilenius said the event is free.
The forum will feature state and regional economic experts who will discuss an array of agricultural activities relevant to northwest Alabama, while examining the current agricultural situation and the outlook for the year ahead.
"They're going to talk about poultry, livestock, row crops and timber," she said.
Tilenius said the event is an opportunity for farmers in and around the Shoals to listen to the agricultural forecast for the coming year.
Other topics will include policy, land and agricultural finances. It will include several opportunities for questions and answers.
Tilenius said the forum is something Auburn Extension likes to schedule on an annual basis.
"We just want them (farmers) to come and hopefully see what the market will look like this year," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.