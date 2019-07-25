ROGERSVILLE — Three men are charged with arson in connection with a July 5 incident in which they are accused of intentionally setting a house on fire with fireworks while someone was inside, authorities said.
Emmanuel Ricks, 18, Timothy Fuqua, 18, and Deangelis Nance, 27, face two counts of arson each, according to the Alabama Fire Marshal's office.
A post on the Fire Marshal's Facebook page states the charge is connected to a July 5 fire that destroyed a home on Lauderdale 608.
"Investigators say they purchased artillery shells from a local fireworks stand and later launched them in the yard and at a home located on County Road 608 in Rogersville," the post states. "The result was a fire that burned the home down and then spread to an adjacent mobile home. The home was a total loss. The owner was able to escape with only minor injuries."
The Facebook post states Fuqua and Ricks turned themselves in and each had bond set at $25,000. Nance's bond was set at $100,000 but revoked due to other pending charges in Lauderdale County.
According to court documents, a July 5 call was made to 911 stating there was a house fire at the location. Rogersville firefighters arrived to find the house engulfed in flames.
According to the documents, the victim stated the three suspects came to the residence on July 3, and Nance shot some fireworks through the windows, which were open. That set a curtain on fire but the person inside the house put it out.
At approximately 12:30 a.m. July 5, they returned, standing on the road outside the home and shooting fireworks into the living room window, according to court documents. The house was smoking and on fire, and the person inside kicked open the back door and ran.
The fire damage to the mobile home next door resulted in the second arson charge, according to documents.
