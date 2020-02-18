FLORENCE - Two people are in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on robbery charges stemming from a Jan. 31 incident at Aldi that resulted in a store manager being struck by a vehicle, police said.
Jessie Cochran Young and William Eric Pounders each is charged with second-degree robbery, Florence police Detective Michael Price said.
The detective said they were arrested last week and charged with second-degree robbery. Their bail has been set at $30,000.
Price said the charge comes from a Jan. 31 incident that started when Young entered the store, placed items in a shopping cart, left without paying and loaded them into a vehicle driven by Pounders.
"After being confronted by management about the theft, Pounders struck the store manager with his vehicle as he and Young fled the scene," Price said. "As a result of being struck by the vehicle, the store manager received medical treatment and was released."
