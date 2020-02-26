The priority deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid is March 1.
Officials say increases in available Pell Grant amounts mean greater college access for students. The maximum amount for the 2020-2021 school year has increased by $150 from last year to $6,345.
FAFSA form completion is required, and high school seniors are urged to apply by the deadline. To date, only 35.6% of Alabama high schoolers have submitted the document, according to FAFSA data.
The Cash for College Alabama Campaign raises awareness of the need to complete the financial aid form.
Because financial aid is limited, students are urged to complete the form by the March 1 deadline.
Students and their families seeking FAFSA information should visit the online site at cashforcollegealabama.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.