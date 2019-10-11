What a difference a week makes.
The high temperature this past Saturday was 98 degrees. The low temperature this Saturday night is expected to be 41.
That will result from a strong cold front moving into the area today that will bring some chilly Friday night football weather. Rain chances are 70 percent tonight with the low temperature expected to reach 47, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
If the forecast holds out, tonight's low would be the coldest night since the temperature fell to 44 degrees on April 27, and Saturday night's would be the coldest since it hit 38 degrees on April 15, according to weather service data.
"It's going to really feel like fall — almost winter — especially after all the hot air we've been dealing with," said Laurel McCoy, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville. "Saturday night will get really chilly."
The Shoals has enjoyed more pleasant temperatures this week, following a remarkable run of unseasonably hot weather that saw 11 records matched or broken since Sept. 11.
McCoy said the system that is bringing in the colder air is coming from the nation's midsection after already dumping snow on Colorado.
"It's not going to snow here, but it's certainly a shot of colder air, and that's going to be moving down into northern Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning," she said.
Today's high will be near 83 but Saturday's will only reach the mid-60s, the forecast states. Sunday's high will be near 70, and Sunday night's low will be near 48.
The normal high for today's date is 76 with the normal low of 53, according to the weather service.
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, and upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday, according to the forecast. Lows will be in the 50s Monday night and Tuesday night and 40s Wednesday.
Looking long term, the weather service's Climate Prediction Center is anticipating a better than average chance of above-average temperatures in its one-month and three-month outlooks.
It anticipates a better than average chance of below-average precipitation on its one-month outlook, but average precipitation amounts in its three-month forecast.
McCoy said the dry weather has been hampering fall foliage. The height of foliage season typically is at the end of October and start of November in north Alabama.
The SmokyMountains.com annual interactive fall foliage prediction map anticipates foliage coming late this year. The map calls for northwest Alabama to start seeing minimal foliage changes by this weekend with it peaking by mid-November.
