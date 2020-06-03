FLORENCE — It has been slowed by everything from rain to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now University of North Alabama officials are targeting the start of fall semester for completion of the nursing building.
Work continues on the Laura M. Harrison Hall, housing the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, said Mike Gautney, the assistant vice president for Facilities.
Gautney said between COVID-19 and the above average rainfall through early spring of this year, the impact on the new construction has been significant.
“They’re making good progress now, but we’re not making up ground as fast as we lost it,” Gautney said.
The original date for completion on the building was Dec. 25, 2019.
The date then changed to March 21 this year, but that changed as well.
Now, the goal is to have the facility complete and ready for students during the fall semester.
Gautney said 87 rain days were added to the contract with additional days likely to be added at the end of the contract.
Dating back to Jan. 1, 2019, the Shoals has had 106.71 inches of rainfall, which is nearly 30 inches above normal for that span, according to the National Weather Service.
While rain setbacks aren’t unexpected, those due to the coronavirus were, he said.
A subcontractor on the project this spring had employees elsewhere in his company who tested positive for COVID-19, thus shutting down operations on all their projects for the quarantine period, including the UNA project.
“That hit hard and they just weren’t able to work, so we just had to wait,” Gautney said.
Now, with an early fall goal as the target opening date, Gautney said there remains some key elements to be completed inside, like finishing touches on the air conditioning that must be up and running before flooring can be installed.
Outside there’s work to be done as well, such as a retaining wall and steps to the front of the main building. Some metal siding is also yet to be added to the front of the building.
On the back side of the building much of the brick and concrete work is done but the tornado shelter “has a ways to go,” Gautney said.
UNA Chief Financial Officer Evan Thornton said the project is expected to cost $24.1 million. That includes $18.8 million in construction with the rest covering aspects such as architecture, demolition and furnishings.
Thornton said they have furniture ordered, which should arrive in July, as officials hope to have everything ready for students by the start of the fall semester.
"It's going to be a tight window, but we're doing the very best we can," Thornton said.
The calendar calls for fall classes to start on Aug. 19.
Funding for the three-floor, 55,000-square-foot building began with $5.5 million in private donations. When the bid came in for the redesigned building, more money from the Legislature was appropriated, as well as $3 million from the governor and $3 million from the Shoals Economic Development Authority. The state will provide $1 million per year.
