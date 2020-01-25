FLORENCE — Exactly 200 years from the day Charles Roundtree was sworn in as the first sheriff of Lauderdale County, the sheriff's office held a ceremony recognizing the Jan. 24, 1820, anniversary.
As part of it, Sheriff Rick Singleton and his office held the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Memorial Dedication Ceremony.
The ceremony honored three members of the department who were killed in the line of duty. They were Deputy James B. Foster, Deputy Carl Anderson and Constable Willie F. "Bill" Barr.
Foster was killed on April 13, 1895, when he and two other deputies were serving an arrest warrant on a suspected chicken thief, according to the ceremony program.
They searched the home of the suspect's mother-in-law, which was near Rogersville, because they heard he was there. Foster struck a match to help him see and held it over his head. At that point, the suspect shot him with a musket at close range and struck him in the side.
Anderson died on Dec. 26, 1919, when he, Deputy Dewey Mitchell and Sheriff George Mitchell investigated a store owner who reportedly was selling whiskey, according to the program. They caught the suspect in the act, and the suspect opened fire with a Colt revolver, striking Anderson twice.
Barr was killed on Aug. 12, 1931, when he and Mitchell attempted to arrest an armed robbery suspect on North Court Street, the program states. Officers grappled with the suspect, who grabbed the sheriff's revolver and opened fire, striking Barr in the head. Mitchell was shot in his right hand and wrist.
Current deputies and descendants of the officers marked a cross-shaped wreath during the ceremony.
David Barr, who is the great-grandson of Willie Barr and has been a park ranger for 35 years, currently serving at Joe Wheeler State Park in Rogersville, did the honors for Willie Barr.
"The reason I followed a career in law enforcement is because of him," Barr said after the ceremony.
