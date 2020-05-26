The descriptions Monday by World War II veteran Roy Stevens of the calling that members of the military take up helped put into perspective the bravery of the men and women in uniform.
Speaking during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park, Stevens, who was an airman radio operator in the war, described the requests the nation makes to recruits.
"Now I want you to go out on the ocean on this ship and get in an airplane and fly it off and go off to some island to bomb it, and they're gonna be shooting at you, and if you're lucky and you make it, they're gonna be shooting at you on the way back," Stevens said.
He described another scenario.
"I want you to be a Marine," Stevens said. "Being a Marine, you're going to be in the toughest of all jobs. You're gonna be in a lot of danger, but we're going to appreciate it if you go."
Standing in front of the memorial, which lists the names of Lauderdale County residents killed in action, Stevens said those are the types of people who have answered the nation's call, adding, "and they do it, and they'd do it again and they'd do it again."
"And some of them are fallen, and the one next to them fell, and the one in the air next to them fell after being shot out," Stevens said. "But they still do it. That's the people we are memorializing. That's them."
The city of Florence and Lauderdale County broadcast the memorial service via Facebook Live, and some local radio stations broadcast them since the public was not invited to attend in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
American Legion Post 31 held a ceremony on the lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse with those attending exercising social distancing and many wearing masks. Like the Lauderdale County ceremony, it was an abbreviated version to help reduce the risk of virus exposure.
Post Commander Lance Smith said he is grateful to those on the front lines in the medical field who are treating COVID patients. Smith said there are heroes in every crisis, listing emergency responders during the 9/11 attacks as examples.
"Now, during the coronavirus pandemic, the most visible heroes are the health care professionals who are saving others and risking their own lives while doing so," Smith said. "These heroes have much in common with the people that we honor today — America's fallen veterans. They are men and women who have sacrificed their own lives so others could live."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.