At this time last year, Dan Fox and his family awaited the end of the exhaustive string of court proceedings.
Erica Fox had been convicted of capital murder on Oct. 26, 2018, in the shooting death of her husband and Fox's son, Jason Fox. On Nov. 28, 2018, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Jason Fox was found shot to death inside his Grand Avenue residence on Aug. 12, 2016.
Erica Fox was found guilty of conspiring with her boyfriend, Ronnie Credille, to kill her husband and collect on a $300,000 life insurance policy. Credille also was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life without parole.
Credille's brother, Jeremy Credille, was charged with capital murder but instead was convicted Dec. 10, 2018, of first-degree hindering prosecution, according to court records.
In many ways, though, the end of the legal proceedings brought the beginning of the grieving period for Jason Fox's family.
"People talk about getting closure when that happens," Dan Fox said Tuesday. "I don't think there's such a thing. To me, it was, 'Yeah, the legal stuff's over and we got that off our backs. Now the actual grieving starts.'
"As far as grieving the death of my son, we couldn't do it because all the legal stuff kept the wound open all the time."
On the day of Eric Fox's sentencing, members of Jason Fox's family hugged and held hands, with some crying after the hearing.
"We will never get over Jason's death, but this will allow us to grieve and start the process," his father said as he walked out of the courtroom.
He said Tuesday he remembers how hard grief hit him during the first couple of months of this year.
"It him me like a truckload of bricks," Dan Fox said. "Now a year later, it's a little better. It never goes away, but it's to the point that sometimes I think about the good things that happen and funny things that happen instead of my head being full of all this bad stuff and legal stuff all the time.
"That's where I am."
