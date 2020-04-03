FLORENCE — Starting next week, the Florence City Schools Feeding the Falcons program drops from a five-day service to a two-day service, school system officials said.
The drive-thru program and drop-zone program shifts to Tuesdays and Thursdays, with volunteers providing meals for ages 18 and younger. The children must be present. The meal bags include a U.S. Department of Agriculture regulated breakfast, lunch and drink, officials said.
The drive-thru services operates 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the W.C. Handy Preschool, Harlan Elementary School, Weeden Elementary School, Florence Middle School, Church of the Highlands at The Shoals Marriott Conference Center and the Dream Center on Cloverdale Road.
Drop-zone services operate from 11:30 a.m.-noon at Hibbett Middle School and the former Boys and Girls Club at Cherry Hill Homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.