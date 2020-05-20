FLORENCE — River Zurinsky wants to help efforts to feed the hungry while also endorsing pay increases for police and firefighters.
The 21-year-old Zurinsky is running for the City Council District 2 seat in the Aug. 25 municipal elections.
"I was born at ECM Hospital 21 years ago, and I have felt blessed to call this city home for all my life," he said. "It's not just our beautiful historic buildings that line Court, Seminary, and Tennessee streets, or the natural beauty of our parks and the Tennessee River; it's all the people I have met through the years that make Florence so special to me. I love this city."
He said he is moved by a passage in musician D.J. Miller's song "Between Sundays" that declares, "If you can't feed the hungry, or put a smile on an orphan's face, it don't mean a thing if you know the words to Amazing Grace."
"I find that line to be very relevant to our city today because of how Room at the Table has been treated by the current City Council," he said, referring to an organization that provides free meals but could not receive a permit in the city because of zoning laws.
"Room at the Table is an organization that provides meals for people in need. They have been forced to sue our city because our current City Council will not allow them to operate in their own building.
"I am the candidate that, if elected, will work hard to negotiate a deal so they can feed the hungry in their building without costing the taxpayers of Florence ridiculous court costs and legal fees."
Zurinsky said he also would "propose immediate increases in funding" for Florence's police and fire departments. He also wants to have the phrase "In God We Trust" printed on police fire vehicles.
In addition, Zurinsky wants to establish a city-owned dog park.
"I also believe we can do more to make downtown Florence safer for cars and for pedestrians," he said. "Ways we can achieve that include, but are not limited to, adding crosswalk signals to the intersections of Pine and Mobile, Pine and Tombigbee, and Pine and Tuscaloosa.
He said a safer downtown means that First Fridays, the W.C. Handy Festival and the Renaissance Faire will run more smoothly with better traffic and pedestrian flow.
"I want to hold multiple tax-free days in 2021 for our locally owned businesses to help make up the losses they endured during the COVID-19 crisis," Zurinsky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.