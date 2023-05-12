TUSCUMBIA — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a request for federal assistance for individuals whose property was damaged by severe storms that rolled through the area March 24-27, producing high winds and tornadoes.
Emergency Management Area Director Michael Smith announced on the Colbert County app that the EMA was notified Wednesday the state's request for a disaster declaration for individual assistance has been denied.
On May 5, the state received notice that FEMA had approved the request for Public Assistance, which refers to damage done to public infrastructure such as utilities, roads, public buildings, parks, and other government facilities. It also covers any work to protect the public that was performed during the storms.
"Based on our review of all the information available, including joint Assistance Preliminary Damage Assessments, it has been determined that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of individual assistance under FEMA-4710-DR," according to a statement from FEMA.
What that means is FEMA will not be extending assistance to individual homeowners and business owners who were impacted by the storms, Smith said.
"Everybody in the state was denied as I understand," Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan said.
He said some property owners who sustained damage during the storms were insured, but there were many who were not.
"A lot of people are hurting that aren't insured," Grabryan said. "I hate it, but it is what it is. It's a numbers thing."
Grabryan said the decision could be based on the severity of damage property owners suffered and the number of property owners who are insured.
EMA documented as much damage as it could and FEMA representatives came to the Shoals to inspect all the sites.
"They did their due diligence," Grabryan said.
He said impacted residents should contact the Small Business Administration to see if they qualify for low interest loans.
Unlike Lauderdale County, Smith said Colbert County residents will not have the option of SBA loans.
Smith said he sent out notices to Colbert County government entities advising them how to prepare for the public assistance process.
"We've also requested the state come in and do an in-person application briefing for the governments," Smith said.
That would involve, at the least, state EMA officials, or a combination of state EMA and FEMA officials, who will assist local governments with the application process.
