A week-long celebration of the holiday season kicks off Tuesday at the Florence Mall.
The Festive Five celebration is daily from 4 to 8 p.m. through Friday at the Center Court of the mall.
Enjoy live performances by local choirs, musicians and dance groups.
Throughout the week, friends, family and shoppers can visit www.thefestivefive.com to vote for their favorite holiday performance. Voting goes live today and closes at midnight on Sunday. The act with the most votes will win the title of Florence’s Festive Favorite. The winner will receive the 2019 Festive Favorite award.
Groups scheduled to perform are:
Tuesday at 6 p.m. -- Take the Stage Twirling Studio
Wednesday at 6 p.m. -- Xtreme Fame Athletics
Thursday at 6 p.m. -- Larry Miller and Friends
Friday at 6 p.m. -- The Cadillacs
