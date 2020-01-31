Florence High School's Launch Career-Apprenticeship program held its annual banquet Thursday night at the Listerhill Credit Union Banquet Facility in Muscle Shoals.
Josh Laney, director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeships, was the guest speaker for the event.
Corey Behel, director of Partnerships and Workforce Innovation who oversees the Launch program, welcomed a large crowd of students, parents, business owners and government leaders to the banquet.
He pointed out the Launch program has expanded rapidly in its three years of existence. This year the program has 72 students participating and 65 business/industry partners.
The program has garnered state and national attention, winning the CLAS Banner achievement and the Kuder Partnership Excellence Award.
"The goal is to create a positive economic impact for our community by creating qualified and high performing employees for businesses to invest in," Behel said.
