Shire of Glynn Rhe.jpg

The Shire of Glynn Rhe invites those interested to a fighter practice and organizational meeting at Wilson Park today. [COURTESY]

Shire of Glynn Rhe is inviting those interested in medieval times to take part in a fighter practice and organizational meeting from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. today at Wilson Park in downtown Florence, where the Alabama Renaissance Faire takes place.

