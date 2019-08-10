KILLEN — An ongoing investigation into the death of a local woman last weekend will be presented to the next session of the Lauderdale County grand jury.
Initial reports from the grandmother of Ashley Elizabeth Scott, 25, said she died Aug. 3 around 11 a.m. when a tree fell, striking the right side of her body and head.
Lt. Brad Potts with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said today the official report of the investigation indicates the accident occurred a little after 11 p.m.
"Whenever a death is involved, even with a tragic accident like this, we turn over our findings to the Lauderdale County grand jury," said Lt. Brad Potts with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office. "It's a matter of turning the information over for an independent finding."
Scott was reportedly fishing in the Blue Water Creek area with friends when a tree that was reportedly being cut down fell and hit her.
She was employed at Rick's Barbecue in Killen.
